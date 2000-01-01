GNWT increases rates to foster care and subsidized adoptions

YELLOWKNIFE (March 29, 2018) – Effective April 1, 2018, foster care parents will receive more money to better support children that may require services while in their homes.

The cost of supporting children in care has continually risen since the last foster care rate increase in 2007. The difference in the rising cost of living and foster care has made it challenging for foster parents and adoptive parents who qualify for a subsidized adoption to support children so that they can become successful.

The adjustment and increase in foster care and subsidized adoption rates will provide NWT foster homes and approved subsidized adoptive homes with compensation that is comparable to rates provided in other Canadian jurisdictions.

Quote

“Foster parents and adoptive parents provide a safe, stable, loving environment to some of the most vulnerable children in the NWT. The increase in rates will help foster families better support the children they care for.”

- Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services

Quick Facts

The last foster care rate increase was in 2007.

Foster care rates vary from community to community, based on the Consumer Price Index.

In addition to the basic foster care rate, supplementary payments based on the child exist: Age 0-5 years - $5.00 per day Age 6-12 years - $4.00 per day Age 13-18 years - $6.00 per day

A specialized needs assessment can be completed as required to determine if the child or youth also qualifies for additional funding due to a disability or a unique level of care need.

Related Links

Media Contact

Umesh Sutendra



Communications



Department of Health and Social Services



Government of the Northwest Territories



1-867-767-9052, ext. 49036



umesh_sutendra@gov.nt.ca