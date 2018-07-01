GNWT Introduces Vision for Addressing Energy and Climate Change

YELLOWKNIFE (May 1, 2018) – The Government of the Northwest Territories has released its broad vision related to energy and climate change in the Northwest Territories.
The GNWT recognizes that NWT residents are concerned about the impacts of climate change and is committed to a government-wide approach that takes into account northern energy demands and the cost of living, while reflecting international and national commitments to lower greenhouse gas emissions, exploring options for carbon pricing systems, and capturing local alternatives.
The three main documents – The 2030 Energy Strategy, 2030 NWT Climate Change Strategic Framework, and the Petroleum Resources Strategy – set the foundation for how the GNWT will improve energy security, stabilize the cost of living and address the impacts of climate change with clear and positive action.
The strategies and framework to address energy and climate change in the Northwest Territories reflects this government’s commitments as outlined in the Mandate of the 18th Legislative Assembly.
Quotes:
“The 2030 Energy Strategy is our government’s commitment to developing an energy system that contributes to the territory’s economic, social and environmental well-being, while doing our part in the transition to a lower-carbon economy. In support of this vision, the Petroleum Resources Strategy sets a path for responsible oil and gas development that takes into consideration our government’s emerging vision for greater energy security and outlines a smart and sustainable path forward based on environmental and social sustainability.”
- Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure, and Industry, Tourism and Investment
“The NWT is on the front lines of climate change and has been experiencing impacts for decades. Through the Climate Change Strategic Framework, our government is committed to addressing the threats that climate change poses to the sustainability of our communities and the way of life of our residents. A comprehensive approach to energy and climate change will benefit all residents by transitioning to a strong, healthy economy that is less reliant on fossil fuels and where our residents and communities are resilient and adaptive in the face of a changing climate.”
- Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources
Quick Facts:
Related Links:
Media Contacts
Meagan Wohlberg
Communications Planning Specialist
Environment and Natural Resources
(867) 767-9231 ext. 53046
meagan_wohlberg@gov.nt.ca
Drew Williams
Manager, Public Affairs
Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment
(867) 767-9202 ext. 63037
drew_williams@gov.nt.ca
Joe Fitzgerald
Communications Officer
Department of Infrastructure
867-767-9045 ext. 32016
Joe_Fitzgerald@gov.nt.ca