GNWT Introduces Vision for Addressing Energy and Climate Change

YELLOWKNIFE (May 1, 2018) – The Government of the Northwest Territories has released its broad vision related to energy and climate change in the Northwest Territories.

The GNWT recognizes that NWT residents are concerned about the impacts of climate change and is committed to a government-wide approach that takes into account northern energy demands and the cost of living, while reflecting international and national commitments to lower greenhouse gas emissions, exploring options for carbon pricing systems, and capturing local alternatives.

The three main documents – The 2030 Energy Strategy, 2030 NWT Climate Change Strategic Framework, and the Petroleum Resources Strategy – set the foundation for how the GNWT will improve energy security, stabilize the cost of living and address the impacts of climate change with clear and positive action.

The strategies and framework to address energy and climate change in the Northwest Territories reflects this government’s commitments as outlined in the Mandate of the 18th Legislative Assembly.

Quotes:

“The 2030 Energy Strategy is our government’s commitment to developing an energy system that contributes to the territory’s economic, social and environmental well-being, while doing our part in the transition to a lower-carbon economy. In support of this vision, the Petroleum Resources Strategy sets a path for responsible oil and gas development that takes into consideration our government’s emerging vision for greater energy security and outlines a smart and sustainable path forward based on environmental and social sustainability.”



- Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure, and Industry, Tourism and Investment

“The NWT is on the front lines of climate change and has been experiencing impacts for decades. Through the Climate Change Strategic Framework, our government is committed to addressing the threats that climate change poses to the sustainability of our communities and the way of life of our residents. A comprehensive approach to energy and climate change will benefit all residents by transitioning to a strong, healthy economy that is less reliant on fossil fuels and where our residents and communities are resilient and adaptive in the face of a changing climate.”



- Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources

Quick Facts:

The Energy Strategy focuses on energy security, affordability and sustainability. The priority is to keep energy reliable, address cost-of-living, reduce climate change impacts, and support economic development.

In order for the GNWT to help Canada reach its targets under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, the strategy focuses on six main strategic objectives: Work with communities to find solutions. Reduce GHG emissions in diesel communities by 25%. Reduce road vehicle GHG emissions by 10% per capita. Increase share of renewable energy used for heating to 40%. Decrease building energy use by 15%. Develop our energy potential to address industry emissions.

The NWT Petroleum Strategy is our 15-year plan to create northern benefits and energy security within the territory’s petroleum industry.

The strategy sets out a path to restore confidence and investment in the sector, open the door for new technologies and research, and ensure that the people who make their home in the NWT benefit from resources extracted here.

The Strategy identifies 10 goals under three pillars: Improving our competitive edge Ensuring benefits for NWT residents Creating a sustainable and innovative sector

Through implementation of the 2030 NWT Climate Change Strategic Framework, the GNWT will address the concerns and interest of NWT residents with a long-term comprehensive and coordinated response to climate change, outlined in three goals: Transition to a strong, healthy economy that uses less fossil fuel, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% below 2005 levels by 2030. Increasing understanding of climate change impacts occurring in the NWT Building resilience and adapting to a changing climate



Related Links:

