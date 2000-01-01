GNWT launches cannabis engagement website and prepares for community meetings

YELLOWKNIFE (July 11, 2017) – NWT residents are being asked to provide their views on how the Northwest Territories will safely regulate cannabis and to comment on proposed principles to guide how the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) addresses cannabis legalization. Residents can provide their views through a new website launched by the GNWT this week.

The new website provides NWT residents with information about the legalization of cannabis and its implications for the NWT. The website will serve as a resource to keep residents informed of changes throughout this process. It also contains a public survey to make it easier for NWT residents to voice their opinions and provide feedback. The information collected on the survey is anonymous, and responses gathered will help shape the legislation for the NWT.

The GNWT will also be holding community meetings to hear from residents and is currently finalizing plans for meetings to take place in September. Information on community engagements will be posted on the website as soon as it becomes available.

The GNWT knows that the issues surrounding cannabis matter to Northerners, and is committed to hearing from NWT residents before drafting new legislation. The information gathered online and at the community engagements will guide the GNWT as cannabis legislation is developed for the NWT.

The Government of Canada’s plan to legalize cannabis by July 2018 requires the GNWT to take immediate action to develop and implement measures to control the sale and distribution of cannabis, the minimum age for purchase and consumption, drug-impaired driving, workplace safety, public consumption and more. The GNWT is committed to having effective measures in place to protect the health and safety of residents and communities, and wants to hear from Northerners on the best ways to do it.

To view the new website visit https://www.eia.gov.nt.ca/en/cannabis-legislation and to contribute to this process and have your say visit our online survey. Residents can also contact the GNWT by email at cannabislegalization@gov.nt.ca.