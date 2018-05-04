GNWT Launches Engagement on Petroleum Legislation Updates

YELLOWKNIFE (March 6, 2018) —The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has launched public and stakeholder engagements on its proposed changes to the Petroleum Resources Act (PRA) and Oil and Gas Operations Act (OGOA).

The engagements — led by the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment — are the first step in a longer-term review process to modernize and improve the overall framework of petroleum legislation in the NWT.

Proposed amendments and actions are identified in: HAVE YOUR SAY! Updates to the NWT’s Petroleum Legislation Engagement Paper; presented in fourteen focus areas under three themes: Transparency and Public Accountability; Administrative and Technical Amendments; and Significant Discoveries.

Engagements will foster conversation and are designed to ensure public input is considered in legislative changes.

These sessions will be supplemented by a comprehensive engagement program accepting submissions online, by email, by phone, and by mail. Targeted stakeholder sessions will also be held.

Engagement will continue through May 4, 2018.

Quote:

“Quality legislation is the foundation of good management of our natural resources. We’re pleased to be moving forward with changes designed to improve upon the laws we inherited from the federal government at Devolution, and value what all NWT residents, Indigenous governments and organizations, and stakeholders have to say about our proposals.”

-Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick facts:

The National Energy Board estimates that the NWT could hold as much as 37 percent of Canada’s marketable light crude oil and 35 percent of its marketable natural gas.

Both the PRA and OGOA were inherited from the federal government in the 2013 Devolution agreement that saw jurisdiction over lands and resources transferred from the federal government to the GNWT.

Developing and proposing amendments to the PRA and OGOA fulfills part of the GNWT’s mandate commitment (1.3.2) to evolve legislative, regulatory, and policy systems in accordance with the Land Use and Sustainability Framework.

A formal Engagement Paper has been distributed directly to Indigenous governments and organizations, community governments, industry, non-governmental organizations, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders with an invitation to engage.

Relevant links:

For more information:

Briony Wright

Senior Communications Officer

Industry, Tourism and Investment

Briony_Wright@gov.nt.ca

1-867-767-9202 ext. 63049