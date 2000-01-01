GNWT launches new online spill reporting and tracking tool

YELLOWKNIFE (May 25, 2018) – The Government of the Northwest Territories is pleased to announce the launch of its new online spill reporting and tracking system.

The modernized system is designed specifically for companies and organizations, which due to the nature of their work have a higher volume of spills, to report spills online. Members of the public will still be able to notify the 24-Hour Spill Report Line through facsimile, email or phone.

The new online system allows for easier tracking of spills from date of occurrence to remediation, including the ability to monitor compliance with required environmental standards. Once a spill is reported online, an electronic notification is then sent out to all regulatory agencies. With this new system regulatory agencies will now be able to update and track information online and in real time through their computer or smart phone. The system also includes new functionalities, including the ability to upload documents securely and reference spill locations based on GPS coordinates.

The searchable public interface gives residents increased ease of access to find up-to-date and pertinent information on spills in the NWT.

All spills in the Northwest Territories must be reported. The public can do so through the 24-Hour Spill Report Line:

Phone – 1-867-920-8130

Fax – 1-867-873-6924

Email – spills@gov.nt.ca

Quote:

“Modernizing spill reporting and tracking in the Northwest Territories enhances our ability to protect human health and the environment, while demonstrating our government’s commitment to transparency and open data.”



-Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources

