GNWT named one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers for fifth consecutive year

Yellowknife (April 4, 2017) – For the fifth consecutive year, the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has once again been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers.

Last week’s announcement from Mediacorp, Canada Inc. cites the creation of the GNWT’s Diversity and Inclusion Unit, along with the ongoing work of the GNWT Advisory Committee on Employability and Aboriginal Employees Advisory Committee as key reasons for the selection.

Now in its 10th year, the Canada’s Best Diversity Employers competition recognizes 100 of the nation’s leading employers in creating inclusive workplaces for five diverse groups: women; visible minorities; persons with disabilities; Aboriginal peoples; and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) peoples.

“We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to support a diverse and inclusive public service. This announcement is an important reminder of the progress we’ve made and motivates us to do more in the future to ensure that the public service is representative of the people it serves.”

-Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Finance

“Employers that ensure their workforces reflect the community have an advantage. These organizations benefit from a wider range of perspectives, which inevitably brings new and innovative ideas. Increasingly, we see a desire by employers to have open and frank conversations about how they can enable employees to bring their ‘whole selves’ to work and tap into their full potential.”

-Kristina Leung, Senior Editor, Canada’s Top 100 Employers

The GNWT Diversity and Inclusion Unit was established in 2015 to lead and support the development and implementation of new initiatives and programs to promote awareness and support for a diverse and inclusive workforce.

The Aboriginal Employees Advisory Committee (AEAC) provides strategic advice to the GNWT on strategies and approaches to attracting, recruiting, advancing and retaining Aboriginal employees within the GNWT.

The GNWT Advisory Committee on Employability (GACE) advises the Deputy Ministers’ Human Resources Committee on methods to promote, support and increase the representation of persons with disabilities within the public service and to foster a spirit of inclusion and awareness among GNWT employees.

