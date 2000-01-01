GNWT partners with Royal Military College of Canada on engineering projects

YELLOWKNIFE (May 14, 2018) — The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) is pleased to have partnered with the Royal Military College of Canada (RMC) on infrastructure projects across the Northwest Territories.
A team of 30 RMC officer cadets and staff were assigned to four projects across the NWT from May 7 to 12, 2018:
These projects allowed students to gain experience in the North and a better understanding of the unique challenges. The partnership supports the GNWT’s Mandate commitment to strengthening connections with public sector partners in transportation infrastructure.
In addition to the projects last week, the Department of Infrastructure (INF) has also partnered over the past year with masters students from RMC who are conducting an analysis of route options for the Mackenzie Valley Highway (MVH) from Fort Good Hope to Inuvik.
Last year, the fourth-year civil engineering officer cadets from RMC conducted an analysis of route options from Délįne to the proposed Mackenzie Valley Highway (MVH) along the north side of the Great Bear River. Their report was shared with the Department of Infrastructure and will inform future planning along the proposed corridor.
Quotes:
“Our government is proud to have a longstanding partnership with the Canadian Armed Forces, including the Royal Military College of Canada. Our collaboration has provided engineering students the opportunity to gain direct engineering experience and build scientific knowledge in subjects connected with the military profession while helping the GNWT advance research and planning activities that are crucial infrastructure projects.”
- Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure
“This partnership allowed immense opportunities for RMC students; first, they got to see the meeting of academic study and practical application in their fields. Second, they experienced the rare fortune to visit and contribute to Canada’s North, a region not only having great strategic value, but a cultural richness few Canadians get to truly experience.”
- Brigadier-General Sébastien Bouchard, Commandant, Royal Military College of Canada
Quick Facts:
