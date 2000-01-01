GNWT partners with Royal Military College of Canada on engineering projects

YELLOWKNIFE (May 14, 2018) — The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) is pleased to have partnered with the Royal Military College of Canada (RMC) on infrastructure projects across the Northwest Territories.

A team of 30 RMC officer cadets and staff were assigned to four projects across the NWT from May 7 to 12, 2018:

Survey work at the Yellowknife Airport

Survey work at the Inuvik Airport

Route assessment of Highway 3

Survey and design of a sand/salt storage shed on Highway 5

These projects allowed students to gain experience in the North and a better understanding of the unique challenges. The partnership supports the GNWT’s Mandate commitment to strengthening connections with public sector partners in transportation infrastructure.

In addition to the projects last week, the Department of Infrastructure (INF) has also partnered over the past year with masters students from RMC who are conducting an analysis of route options for the Mackenzie Valley Highway (MVH) from Fort Good Hope to Inuvik.

Last year, the fourth-year civil engineering officer cadets from RMC conducted an analysis of route options from Délįne to the proposed Mackenzie Valley Highway (MVH) along the north side of the Great Bear River. Their report was shared with the Department of Infrastructure and will inform future planning along the proposed corridor.

Quotes:

“Our government is proud to have a longstanding partnership with the Canadian Armed Forces, including the Royal Military College of Canada. Our collaboration has provided engineering students the opportunity to gain direct engineering experience and build scientific knowledge in subjects connected with the military profession while helping the GNWT advance research and planning activities that are crucial infrastructure projects.”



- Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure







“This partnership allowed immense opportunities for RMC students; first, they got to see the meeting of academic study and practical application in their fields. Second, they experienced the rare fortune to visit and contribute to Canada’s North, a region not only having great strategic value, but a cultural richness few Canadians get to truly experience.”



- Brigadier-General Sébastien Bouchard, Commandant, Royal Military College of Canada

Quick Facts:

Survey work at the Yellowknife Airport: The goal of this project was to inspect runway 16/34 to identify locations that could experience permafrost-related issues, to perform a geotechnical analysis, and to identify options for long-term solutions.

This project involved a survey of taxiway C to possibly widen the taxiway in the future while improving drainage. There was also a review of structural requirements for aircraft using the facility, identification of material sources, geotechnical requirements and a plan for geotechnical investigations.

The route assessment of Highway 3 consisted of analysis and research to identify possible solutions to stop or minimize the effects of climate change from kilometre 239 to kilometre 339.

This project included a survey and preliminary design for a possible new winter sand storage building, including analysis to identify best possible solutions and cost-comparisons.

