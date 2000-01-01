GNWT Programs and Services for Persons with Disabilities Inventory

YELLOWKNIFE (February 20, 2018) — The Government of the Northwest Territories has released the Inventory of Programs and Services for Persons with Disabilities.

The inventory provides a list of programs and services available for persons with disabilities and their caregivers delivered by GNWT Departments, agencies, and partners. The inventory is a resource intended help persons with disabilities and their caregivers to maximize their use of the supports available in the NWT.

Electronic versions of the inventory are available at www.hss.gov.nt.ca/sites/www.hss.gov.nt.ca/files/resources/gnwt-disabilities-inventory.pdf

Hardcopies of the inventory can also be obtained by emailing hsscommunications@gov.nt.ca.