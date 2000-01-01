Government of the Northwest Territories and Northwest Territories RCMP team up for National Road Safety Week

YELLOWKNIFE (May 25, 2018) – The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) partnered with the Northwest Territories Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) from May 15 to May 21, 2018 to support National Road Safety Week.
National Road Safety Week is an annual awareness campaign organized by the Canada Safety Council that focuses on behaviours that put drivers, passengers and other road users at risk.
The GNWT and the RCMP conducted check stops over the course of the week, stopping close to 2500 vehicles both commercial and non-commercial vehicles. Detailed results from the check stops can be found in the quick facts below.
Drivers can expect to see the GNWT and RCMP conducting roadside stops and check stops throughout the year.
Quotes:
“The GNWT is proud to partner with the RCMP for National Road Safety Week in an effort to educate the travelling public and reduce the number of incidents on NWT public roads and highways. Our government will continue to promote safe driving throughout the year through enforcement and driving safety advertising campaigns.”
- Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure
"We checked over 2000 vehicles this year, a concerted effort to increase our visibility on our roads. We focus on educating our motorists on the dangers of unsafe and impaired driving and the message seems to be getting through. With only 4 impaired charges this year, we are down from the 11 last year, and from the 5 year average of 5 per year. That is encouraging. We hope our motorists continue to make safe choices when operating motor vehicles.”
-Superintendent Amanda Jones, Criminal Operations Officer, NT RCMP
Quick Facts:
Results from check stops during National Road Safety Week (May 15-21, 2018):
Drivers are reminded of the following fines:
