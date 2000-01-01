Government of the Northwest Territories Announces Community Tourism Coordinator Program

YELLOWKNIFE (January 19, 2017) –Continuing with the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) commitment to diversifying the economy, a new funding program is now in place to help increase tourism in small communities.

The Community Tourism Coordinator Program will provide funding for NWT communities to hire individuals dedicated to developing sustainable and marketable tourism products and packages. The tourism sector serves as an economic driver and a catalyst to enhance quality of life in all NWT communities.

The development and delivery of the Community Tourism Coordinator Program is an example of the GNWT’s commitment to support economic diversification through investment in tourism.

Quote

“There is great potential to build our tourism industry in each region. I encourage our local communities to apply for the Community Tourism Coordinator Program and take advantage of the economic benefits that the tourism sector can create.”

-Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick facts

Successful applicants to the Program will receive up to a maximum of $50,000 in funding, for an initial two-year period. Funding is not provided on an ongoing basis.

Community-owned or governance organizations such as municipal councils, band councils, community governments, land claim organizations, community economic development and investment corporations and chambers of commerce are eligible to apply.

Community engagement on Tourism 2020 highlighted smaller NWT communities do not always have the capacity or resources to independently support tourism development.

Successful applicants are responsible for contributing a minimum of $15,000 or 30% equity (whichever is greater).

Two or more communities can jointly submit an application to the Community Tourism Coordinator Program.

The tourism sector contributed $167.1 million to the NWT economy in 2015-16.

Relevant links

Media contact:

Drew Williams

Manager, Public Affairs and Communications

Industry, Tourism and Investment

Drew_Williams@gov.nt.ca

867-767-9202 ext. 63037