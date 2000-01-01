Government of the Northwest Territories Announces Community Tourism Coordinator Program

YELLOWKNIFE (January 19, 2017) –Continuing with the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) commitment to diversifying the economy, a new funding program is now in place to help increase tourism in small communities.
The Community Tourism Coordinator Program will provide funding for NWT communities to hire individuals dedicated to developing sustainable and marketable tourism products and packages. The tourism sector serves as an economic driver and a catalyst to enhance quality of life in all NWT communities.
The development and delivery of the Community Tourism Coordinator Program is an example of the GNWT’s commitment to support economic diversification through investment in tourism.
“There is great potential to build our tourism industry in each region. I encourage our local communities to apply for the Community Tourism Coordinator Program and take advantage of the economic benefits that the tourism sector can create.”
-Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment
