Governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories investing in Canyon Creek all-season access road and other road improvements

Norman Wells, Northwest Territories, January 5, 2017

A thriving economy needs strategic investments in transportation infrastructure to keep people and goods moving efficiently. Investing in modern transportation infrastructure also helps create jobs and improve the quality of life of Northerners.

The governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories today announced $20 million in funding for the construction of a 14 kilometre all-season access road from Norman Wells to Canyon Creek. The project also includes the construction of 5 kilometres of roads surrounding Canyon Creek.

This investment will bring many benefits to local communities. It will improve the ability to transport goods and equipment throughout the area, while helping to open new business development opportunities in the Sahtu Region. The expanded road network will also provide increased reliability for shipments of essential supplies, and easier access to traditional hunting and fishing areas. Residents, businesses and contractors in the Hamlet of Tulita and the Town of Norman Wells will particularly benefit from the related business and employment opportunities. In addition, through training, this project will increase the capacity of local people and businesses to service future construction projects.

Quotes

"Safe and efficient roadways are crucial to encouraging economic activity, facilitating trade, and creating good paying, middle class jobs for the people across the Northwest Territories and here, in Norman Wells. This new access road and related road improvements will help the residents in the Sahtu region access employment opportunities, build new construction skills, and get to and from traditional hunting and fishing locations, while meeting the transportation needs of area businesses. The Government of Canada will continue to work in close partnership with the Territory to ensure that we make smart infrastructure investments that help grow the economy and address local infrastructure priorities." Michael McLeod,

Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Making sure Northerners have access to good, middle class jobs needs to be a priority for our governments. Delivering on that will require a clear vision for the North and a commitment to invest in the NWT and its people. Investments in transportation infrastructure, like the Canyon Creek all-season access road, are one part of how the governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories can work together to support economic sustainability and job creation in Northern communities and in the Sahtu Region specifically." The Honourable Wally Schumann,

Minister of Transportation

Government of the Northwest Territories

Quick facts

The Canyon Creek access road will be another step towards the construction of the Mackenzie Valley Highway; it will replace the existing winter road that is constructed annually between Norman Wells and Canyon Creek.

This project will offer training opportunities for approximately 12 trainees and 16 heavy equipment operators, and employment opportunities for 50 people during the construction and road improvements.

The Government of Canada is providing up to $15 million to this project through the Small Communities Fund. The Government of the Northwest Territories is providing the remaining $5 million for this project.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

