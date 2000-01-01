Grand Opening of the new Health and Social Services Centre in Fort Resolution

FORT RESOLUTION, NT (June12, 2018) – Residents celebrated the official opening of the Denı́nu Kų́ę́ Health and Social Services Centre today, in Fort Resolution.
The new Health and Social Services Centre is a state-of-the-art facility that for the first time brings together health, social services, and home care into the same building. Providing these services to residents of Fort Resolution in one location will improve patient care in the community.
“By improving the services provided to residents, as well as how they can access these services, the Government of the Northwest Territories is taking action on community wellness. This brand new facility will meet the health care needs of residents in Fort Resolution for years to come and is part of our commitment to best health, best care for a better future.”
- Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services, GNWT
“The health and strength of our people requires that we continue to find ways to deliver health services and supports in ways that keep residents, elders and youth in our community whenever possible. Congratulations to the people of Fort Resolution on their new health centre. This brand new facility will be a one-stop location for residents who require health and wellness support.”
