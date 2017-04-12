Grand Opening of the New Jimmy Erasmus Senior's Home

YELLOWKNIFE (April 11, 2017) – Residents will be celebrating the official opening of the new Jimmy Erasmus Seniors’ Home tomorrow in Behchokǫ̀.
The new Jimmy Erasmus Seniors’ Home is an important milestone for residents of the Tłı̨chǫ region and the rest of the NWT. Improvements to the facility include expansion of long term care rooms from 10 to 18, larger living space, adult day program space, community hall, large social gathering area, and core services.
Members of the public are invited to the grand opening
WHEN: April 12, 2017
TIME: 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: 131 Donda Tili, Behchokǫ̀, NT
“Seniors are the fastest growing population in the NWT, and there is a growing need for assisted living and long term care solutions. Investing in health infrastructure and ensuring we have effective homecare services in place will help meet this need. This is why the opening of the new Jimmy Erasmus Senior’s Group Home is an important milestone for the NWT. The facility has an additional 8 long term care rooms that will help reduce wait time for long term care services.”
- Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services
