Grand Opening of the New Jimmy Erasmus Senior's Home

YELLOWKNIFE (April 11, 2017) – Residents will be celebrating the official opening of the new Jimmy Erasmus Seniors’ Home tomorrow in Behchokǫ̀.

The new Jimmy Erasmus Seniors’ Home is an important milestone for residents of the Tłı̨chǫ region and the rest of the NWT. Improvements to the facility include expansion of long term care rooms from 10 to 18, larger living space, adult day program space, community hall, large social gathering area, and core services.

Members of the public are invited to the grand opening

WHEN: April 12, 2017

TIME: 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: 131 Donda Tili, Behchokǫ̀, NT

Quotes

“Seniors are the fastest growing population in the NWT, and there is a growing need for assisted living and long term care solutions. Investing in health infrastructure and ensuring we have effective homecare services in place will help meet this need. This is why the opening of the new Jimmy Erasmus Senior’s Group Home is an important milestone for the NWT. The facility has an additional 8 long term care rooms that will help reduce wait time for long term care services.”

- Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services

Quick Facts

The new Jimmy Erasmus Seniors’ Group Home is 1935 m2 in size and provides 18 long term care rooms.

Facility includes the following features: 18 long term care rooms; Adult day program space; Rehabilitation space; Community hall; Large social gathering area; Shared living room and dining space Core building services

A tepee will also be erected on site for cultural purposes

Construction of the new Jimmy Erasmus Seniors’s Group Home started in April 2012.

The construction budget for this project was $14.2M.

The facility was designed with barrier free access in mind to accommodate equipment and the mobility needs of residents, and includes wider hallways and accessibility ramps.

Design features include, visitor and staff parking, a lobby designed to accommodate activities and gatherings that will incorporate traditional and cultural aspects of the community, gardens, landscaping and an emphasis on natural light which is featured throughout the facility.

This is a facility to serve all NWT communities.

Admission of residents to the new facility will be determined by the Territorial Admissions Committee (TAC).

