Half-Masting – To mark the tragic events that took place in the City of Québec

YELLOWKNIFE (January 31, 2017) — Flags of the Northwest Territories on all Government of the Northwest Territories’ buildings will be flown at half-mast effective immediately until further notice to mark the tragic events that took place in the City of Québec. You may wish to consider following suit.

The federal Department of Canadian Heritage has advised that the Canadian flag on all Government of Canada buildings and establishments across Canada, including the Peace Tower in Ottawa, will also be flown at half-mast.

Notices for half-masting the NWT flag are also posted on the Department of the Executive’s website at http://www.executive.gov.nt.ca/about-us/protocol-office/nwt-flag/.

If you have any questions, please contact Ms. Carmen Moore at (867) 767-9140, Ext. 11093.