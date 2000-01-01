Have Your Say! Assessment of Legacy Arsenic Contamination around Yellowknife, May 10, 2018

YELLOWKNIFE (May 9, 2018) – The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT), Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC) and Canada North Environmental Services Limited Partnership (CanNorth) will hold a public engagement session in Yellowknife on May 10, 2018 on the impacts from past industrial activity in the Yellowknife area that has resulted in legacy arsenic contamination.

The engagement session will update residents on the work underway, and collect input on land use activities, frequency and potential areas of concern in order to refine the next stages of the Human Health Risk Assessment (HHRA).

CanNorth was contracted by the GNWT and INAC to carry out a HHRA, to be completed within 2018-2019. The assessment will look at areas located offsite of Giant Mine but within the vicinity of the former Giant Mine stack, primarily to the west and northwest of the mine site.

The meeting will take place May 10, 2018 at the Explorer Hotel, Katimavik B at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. to allow time for snacks and refreshments.

