Health and Social Services Minister Glen Abernethy Statement on Arsenic Signage in the Yellowknife Area

Yellowknife (August 4, 2017) - Minister Abernethy issued the following statement on arsenic signage in the Yellowknife Area:

“Protecting the health and safety of Northerners is a priority for me and I am committed to making sure that everybody who lives in or visits Yellowknife has the information they need to confidently and safely enjoy the many outdoor recreational activities available here.

“That is why earlier this spring I directed the Department of Health and Social Services to work with our partners in the City of Yellowknife to put up signs at the key entry points of lakes in the Yellowknife area that have high levels of arsenic in them.

“The Department of Health and Social Services has been working with the City of Yellowknife to develop and post signage that will help ensure that everybody has easy access to clear and reliable information about what precautions they must take and which activities they should avoid at the different lakes in the area. Thanks to the City for continuing to engage with us as we move forward with the signage.

“These signs will complement other steps the GNWT is making to communicate with residents and visitors on this important issue, including providing maps and detailed questions and answers about arsenic online and in person at various locations throughout the city.

“As Minister, and as a resident of Yellowknife, I know it is important that people have the information they need about arsenic to make good decisions about the health and safety of themselves and their families and am committed to making sure that information is readily and widely available to everyone who needs it.”