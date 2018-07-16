Help Collect Fish Samples to Support a Human Health Risk Assessment

YELLOWKNIFE (June 7, 2018) – The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT), in partnership with the Government of Canada, is inviting people fishing in the Yellowknife area to donate fish tissue samples this summer.

A human health risk assessment is being done to help us understand the extent of legacy contamination from former mining activities in the area northwest of Yellowknife. The study is looking at potential exposure risks to people who have cabins and who hunt, fish and do recreational activities, such as hiking and camping, at inland lakes in the area.

To help with the study, we are looking for samples of fish tissue from Walsh, Banting, Prosperous, Prelude, River, Pontoon, Madeline, Ryan and Landing Lakes, along with any other inland lakes used by local residents for fishing. We are not currently looking for fish from Great Slave Lake.

Information on how to collect and return samples can be found wherever you buy your fishing licences in Yellowknife and online at enr.gov.nt.ca.

Samples will be accepted until July 16, 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Dawn Curtis

Manager, Public Affairs and Communications

Environment and Natural Resources

dawn_curtis@gov.nt.ca