H&SS Releases first of a 5-part Video series to spread awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and abuse

YELLOWKNIFE (June 5, 2017) – The Department of Health and Social Services has released the first of a 5-part video series to spread awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and abuse. The videos are part of a larger campaign launched across the Northwest Territories after a string of opioid-related overdoses in November of 2016.

The first video, How to Use a Naloxone Kit, is a step-by-step guide on how to use an injectable Naloxone kit. Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can temporarily stop or reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The kits are available for free at hospitals, health centres and pharmacies across the territory. Click here for a list of specific locations by community.

For more information on opioid overdose prevention, visit this page or contact the NWT Help Line at 1-800-661-0844.