Ice Sculpture at the Yellowknife Airport

YELLOWKNIFE (March 9, 2018) – Yellowknife Airport (YZF) is the site of a unique ice sculpture being prepared by internationally recognized carvers Eli Nasogaluak , John Sabourin and Derrald Taylor.

Working together as Frozen Rock Studios, the three local carvers will create a special northern themed sculpture celebrating the Dene and Inuvialuit cultures. The carving of the ice sculpture is expected to take two to four days, depending on weather conditions.

The ice sculpture will be located and available for public viewing just outside the YZF main terminal entrance.

For more information:

Kelley Ryder

Senior Communications Officer

Department of Infrastructure

Government of the Northwest Territories

867-767- 9021 ext. 32025