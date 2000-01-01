Interior Design Concept Boards for New Stanton Hospital Complete

YELLOWKNIFE (February 1, 2018) - Interior design concept boards for the new Stanton Territorial Hospital are complete and available for public viewing.

The concepts were developed by Kasian Architects with input from a panel of regional NWT representatives. Engagement sessions took place in December 2016 and June 2017 to ensure that the designs accurately reflected the cultural needs of our population.

The panel’s recommendations were incorporated into colour schemes, wayfinding tools, focal images and featured artwork throughout the hospital. Each floor represents a distinct northern landscape with a corresponding animal in order to assist with patient navigation:

Level 0: Barrenlands and the Caribou

Barrenlands and the Caribou Level 1: Aurora Borealis and the Polar Bear

Aurora Borealis and the Polar Bear Level 2: Rivers/Forest and the Moose

Rivers/Forest and the Moose Level 3: Lakes and the Arctic Char

Lakes and the Arctic Char Level 4: Mountains and the Mountain Goat

Mountains and the Mountain Goat Level 5: Arctic and the Seal

Concept boards were presented to Stanton staff in December 2017 and copies are now posted in the existing hospital. For more information, or to find digital copies of the boards, visit www.stantonrenewal.ca.