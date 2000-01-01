Inuvik Access Road - Culvert Replacement

INUVIK (November 21, 2017) - The Department of Infrastructure will be replacing a culvert on the Inuvik Access Road (Hospital Hill) this winter. Though exact dates are to be determined, traffic will likely be disrupted for up to eight weeks.

To answer any questions you have, the Department of Infrastructure will be hosting an open house at the Midnight Sun Complex in Inuvik on Wednesday, November 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Greg Hanna by phone at 867-767-9082 ext. 31046 or by email at greg_hanna@gov.nt.ca.