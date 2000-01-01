Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway to open early November 15 for Tuktoyaktuk residents

TUKTOYAKTUK (November 9, 2017) - The Department of Infrastructure is pleased to announce that the official opening ceremonies of the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway will take place in Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk on Wednesday, November 15.

To allow residents of Tuktoyaktuk the opportunity to take part in the Inuvik ceremonies, the highway will open to southbound traffic at 6:00 a.m. on November 15.

The maximum speed limit is 70 kilometres per hour, or as posted. Please drive safely.

For a full event schedule, visit www.ith.inf.gov.nt.ca