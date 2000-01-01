Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway reopens to light vehicles

INUVIK (June 1, 2018) –The Department of Infrastructure advises that the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway (Highway 10) will reopen to light vehicles as of 7:00 p.m. on June 1, 2018.

The highway was temporarily closed to traffic on May 12.

Commercial drivers are advised that the highway will open only to vehicles weighing up to 5,000 kilograms. Weight restrictions are put in place throughout the year for highways across the territory and are lifted as conditions allow.







Travellers are asked to follow all speed limits, to always wear seatbelts, and be prepared for construction crews and equipment and possible one-lane restrictions.







The Department will continue to post special notices on Twitter and up-to-date information through the GNWT highway conditions map.





