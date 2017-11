Fort Simpson (October 25, 2017 ) - The Department of Infrastructure (INF) advises that, due to low water levels, the Liard River ferry could close in 78 hours or sooner. INF will continue to monitor water levels on a daily basis and will advise drivers should conditions change.

The public is encouraged to visit the INF website or Twitter, where regular updates are posted on ferry conditions.

For more information, email Greg Hanna at greg_hanna@gov.nt.ca or call 867-767-9082 Ext. 31046.