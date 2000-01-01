Live Test of the NWT Alert Ready System

YELLOWKNIFE (December 18, 2017) – On December 20th, 2017 at 1:55pm, the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) will issue a live test of NWT Alert Ready, the Northwest Territories public alerting system. Residents may see and hear the public alert test on radio stations and cable networks across the NWT.

NWT Alert Ready is being developed to provide public alerts to NWT residents during emergencies and disasters and is part of the national public alerting system “Alert Ready”. The system is currently under development with full implementation expected in 2019. Public awareness testing is conducted up to five times a year to ensure system functionality and availability. This test is part of efforts by the GNWT in cooperation with NWT broadcasters to ensure the safety and security of residents during emergencies.

Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television and radio. The Alert Ready system is developed in partnership with federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment Canada and the broadcast industry to ensure you receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to keep yourself and your family safe.

For more information on public alerting and the Alert Ready system visit www.alertready.ca or contact Municipal and Community Affairs at 867 767-9161.