Louis Sebert: Training and Development Program for Resource Management Officers - January 2018

Delivered on February 14, 2018

Mr. Speaker, as part of our government’s commitment to create opportunities for northerners to live and work in the Northwest Territories, the Department of Lands launched a Resource Management Officer training and development program three years ago. Since its creation, there have been two graduates of the program with another nearing completion in the coming months. These first graduates have been permanently employed with the Department of Lands and recruiting for new Resource Management Officers will begin shortly.

The training program began, with the recruitment of entry-level, or level one, Resource Management Officers in each of the Department’s five regional offices. Participants completed courses through the Environment and Natural Resources Training Program offered at Aurora College, an orientation course to the Government of the Northwest Territories, as well as safety and on-the-job training.

During this training period, these Resource Management Officers are supported financially by the Department. Through extensive training and mentorship, incumbents increase their employability and essential skills for this position. Those who successfully complete the program are then qualified to be level two Resource Management Officers or “inspectors” with the Department of Lands.

These Resource Management Officer positions, along with other Resource Management and Superintendent positions, open career paths for northern residents and succession planning opportunities for the Department of Lands. The program also supports our government’s priority to foster skill development, training and employability for residents in all of our communities. Our program is building on the programs offered at our post-secondary northern institutions, is exposing northerners to an exciting and rewarding career path, and is successfully graduating participants into positions with the Government of the Northwest Territories in communities throughout the territory.

The Department of Lands relies on qualified inspectors to ensure responsible and sustainable development in the Northwest Territories. Their success in the field relies on a combination of education, practical experience, and land-based knowledge as they carry-out on average, approximately 700 inspections annually throughout the territory.

Mr. Speaker, this program is a success for the Department of Lands, for our residents and for our government. Congratulations to all those who have successfully completed the program and I look forward to the continued success of this initiative of the Department of Lands.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker.