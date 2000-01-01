Made-In-NWT Training Program to Meet NWT Industry Needs

YELLOWKNIFE (MAY 24, 2018) — The first-ever Geoscience Field Assistant Training Program began last week in Yellowknife.

Eight participants, supported by eight employer sponsors have signed on to take the five-week, classroom-based course, to be followed by 160 hours of on-the-job training. The Mine Training Society will offer wage subsidies of $21/hour to employers for the on-the-ground portion.

The GNWT’s Departments of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI) and Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) are partnering with the NWT Mine Training Society, Aurora College, and the local mining industry to fill the need for qualified geoscience workers.

The NWT Geological Survey, Mine Training Society, and NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines collaborated to develop the curriculum. ITI has invested $12,000 to purchase the equipment needed to support it.

The course will be delivered by Aurora College.

As recommended by the 2014 NWT Mineral Development Strategy and consistent with the 2015 Skills 4 Success Strategy, this program is one way in which the GNWT is developing an educated, skilled and trained NWT workforce to meet the NWT mining sector’s current and future needs.

“This program is one path into an industry providing well-paid, quality jobs. We’re pleased to work with our partners to get our people the training they need to do professional work in our mines and beyond.”



-Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

“With targeted and innovative programs like this one, we can make sure we’re providing opportunities for northern residents to get the training and education they need, and for employers to attract and retain skilled workers. There will be 28,000 jobs opening up over the next 15 years, and we need to make sure northerners are in those jobs.”



- Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

“It’s positive to see eight Northerners getting skills in a high-demand field that opens up many doors for rewarding careers right here in the NWT. These are the kinds of grassroots investments I like to see from our government.”



- Cory Vanthuyne, Chair, Standing Committee on Economic Development and Environment

Geoscience Field Assistants play a role in tasks like sampling and surveying to help get a better understanding of geological features.

Of eight accepted applications, five came from Yellowknife, with one each hailing from Łutselk'e, Tulita, and Behchokǫ̀.

