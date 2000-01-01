Management Plan for Polar Bears in the Northwest Territories Released

Yellowknife (June 27, 2017) – Environment and Natural Resources Minister Robert C. McLeod, acting on behalf of the Northwest Territories Conference of Management Authorities (CMA) released the Inuvialuit Settlement Region Polar Bear Joint Management Plan and the Framework for Action for Management of Polar Bears in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region today.

The release of these documents follows a consensus agreement by the CMA to adopt both documents and fulfills responsibilities under the Species at Risk (NWT) Act to complete a management plan for polar bears in the Northwest Territories (NWT).

The CMA now has until March 27, 2018 to develop a consensus agreement on the implementation of the Inuvialuit Settlement Region Polar Bear Joint Management Plan and the Framework for Action for Management of Polar Bears in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region.

Quote

“Management of polar bears in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region is complex and these documents will help facilitate an integrated and common approach to polar bear management across all jurisdictions, including Nunavut and Yukon, by outlining recommended areas where further action should be taken.”

-Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Polar bears are listed as a Species of Concern in both the NWT and in Canada.

The Conference of Management Authorities (CMA) consists of wildlife co-management boards and governments which share responsibility for the conservation and recovery of a species at risk in the NWT.

The CMA makes decisions on listing, conservation, management and recovery of species that may be at risk of disappearing from the NWT.

Management authority for polar bears in the NWT is shared between the Wildlife Management Advisory Council (NWT) and the Government of the Northwest Territories.

The Inuvialuit Settlement Region Polar Bear Joint Management Plan and the Framework for Action for Management of Polar Bears in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (ISR) were developed through extensive collaboration between management partners and consultations with affected communities and jurisdictions with responsibilities for polar bear management in the ISR.

