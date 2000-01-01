Management Plan for Polar Bears in the Northwest Territories Released

Yellowknife (June 27, 2017) – Environment and Natural Resources Minister Robert C. McLeod, acting on behalf of the Northwest Territories Conference of Management Authorities (CMA) released the Inuvialuit Settlement Region Polar Bear Joint Management Plan and the Framework for Action for Management of Polar Bears in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region today.
The release of these documents follows a consensus agreement by the CMA to adopt both documents and fulfills responsibilities under the Species at Risk (NWT) Act to complete a management plan for polar bears in the Northwest Territories (NWT).
The CMA now has until March 27, 2018 to develop a consensus agreement on the implementation of the Inuvialuit Settlement Region Polar Bear Joint Management Plan and the Framework for Action for Management of Polar Bears in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region.
“Management of polar bears in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region is complex and these documents will help facilitate an integrated and common approach to polar bear management across all jurisdictions, including Nunavut and Yukon, by outlining recommended areas where further action should be taken.”
-Robert C. McLeod, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources
