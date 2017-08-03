Media Advisory: Exhibit opening at PWNHC –"We Took Care of Them: Special Constables of in the NWT"

YELLOWKNIFE (July 31, 2017) – Media are invited to attend the opening of the newest exhibit created by the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. Special Constables, guides, interpreters and seamstresses of the North taught early RCMP members invaluable skills that often made the difference between life and death. This Canada 150 exhibit celebrates Indigenous northerners’ contributions to policing and the role they played in the bridging of two cultures.

The exhibit was created through collaboration between the Government of the Northwest Territories, the RCMP and the people of the NWT who contributed their stories. Join us for an evening of celebration and reflection as we recognize the Special Constables of the NWT and their family members with speeches, refreshments, live music and the unveiling of the exhibit.

Who:

GNWT Minister Sebert, Department of Justice; Minister Moses, Department of Education, Culture and Employment

RCMP Acting/Commissioner, Dan Dubeau (National); Commanding Officer “G” Division, Jamie Zettler

Family members and Special Constables will be in attendance at the event and available to speak with media before the evening’s end. (See backgrounder document attached.)

Musicians: William Greenland, Stephen Kakfwi, James Ross and Paul Andrew (also MC)

Date: August 3, 2017

Time: 7:00 pm

Location: Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre, Auditorium

Website: http://www.pwnhc.ca/exhibit-opening-special-constables-of-the-nwt/

Contact and RSVP to:

Sue Glowach

Senior Communications Advisor

Department of Justice

Government of the Northwest Territories

Ph: (867) 767-9256 ext. 82082

Email: sue_glowach@gov.nt.ca