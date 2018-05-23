Media Advisory: Premiers to discuss outcomes of Western Premiers’ Conference

YELLOWKNIFE (May 16, 2018) – Canada’s Western Premiers, hosted by Northwest Territories Premier, Bob McLeod, will participate in a media conference following the conclusion of the 2018 Western Premiers’ Conference.

An overview of the meeting will be provided, with time for questions at the end.

When: Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Time: 11:30 a.m. MDT

Where: Caribou Room, Chateau Nova, Yellowknife, NT

All media must be registered in advance in order to access the media conference.

A teleconference line will be provided for those who cannot attend in person.

For more information and/or to register:

Krystal Pidborochynski

Senior Cabinet Communications Advisor

Cabinet Communications and Protocol

Government of the Northwest Territories 867-767-9140 ext. 11095

krystal_pidborochynski@gov.nt.ca