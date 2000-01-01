Mineral Resources Act What We Heard Document Released

YELLOWKNIFE (January 23, 2018) — The Government of the Northwest Territories has released its What We Heard report on public engagements that will inform the development of a new NWT Mineral Resources Act (MRA).

The GNWT’s public engagement on the MRA encompassed seven well-attended community visits across the NWT and submissions collected from an interactive engagement portal, small-group meetings, email, social media, phone, and mail.

The analysis and synthesis of engagement findings was completed with the International Institute for Sustainable Development — an international consulting firm specializing in natural resource governance. These findings, together with the results of the GNWT’s preliminary scoping exercise, cross-jurisdictional reviews, and extensive policy research already completed will now guide and inform the development of a new Mineral Resources Act for the NWT.

Proposed Key elements for a new Mineral Resources Act are included in the report.

The development of homegrown mineral legislation to address the unique needs of the NWT is central to the objectives of the GNWT’s Mineral Development Strategy and a stated commitment of the GNWT’s 2016-2019 Mandate.

Quote:

“I would like to thank everyone who participated in this public engagement process. We heard you. We listened. And we are going to use this information to make sure your perspectives are considered in the final product. I am pleased to see this legislation moving along on-schedule with a solid process at its core. I am confident we will conclude this Assembly with modern, homegrown legislation the NWT can be proud of.”

- Wally Schumann, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick facts:

The release of the What We Heard document allows the GNWT to begin moving forward on the policy development and drafting phase.

The document reports on nine overarching themes raised during the extensive 120-day public engagement that will inform the drafting of the new Act. Land access in prospecting and exploration Mineral tenure Indigenous engagement and consultation Revenues Socio-economic benefits Transparency, public accountability and ministerial authority Online map staking Inspections, monitoring and auditing Rehabilitation and closure The GNWT visited Yellowknife, Norman Wells, Inuvik, Fort Simpson, Hay River, Fort Smith and Behchokǫ̀ during public engagement.

Small group meetings were solicited from Indigenous governments and organizations, municipalities, non-governmental organizations, industry, regulatory authorities and other stakeholders.

More than 2200 outgoing communications were sent to solicit engagement and build awareness about the process.

516 submissions were contributed to the engagement from all stakeholders.

