Mining Incentive Program Now Accepting Applications

YELLOWKNIFE (February 15, 2018) – The Government of Northwest Territories’ (GNWT) popular Mining Incentive Program is now accepting applications for 2018-19. The deadline to apply is April 27, 2018.

Learn more or apply for the Mining Incentive Program.

Through the program, $1 million is available in funding for prospectors and mineral exploration companies active in the NWT. Prospectors can apply for up to $25,000 in funding and mineral exploration companies can apply for up to $200,000 in funding (up to 50% of eligible expenses). Applicants must be licensed to operate in the NWT.

In the first three years of investment alone, an additional $4.15 million was leveraged in exploration spending by companies and prospectors on their supported projects. That figure jumps to $5.14 million when including projects that continue to leverage exploration spending after their awarded funding has been spent.

The program, an initiative of the NWT Mineral Development Strategy, has been consistently oversubscribed since its creation in 2014.

