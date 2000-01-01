Minister Abernethy Applauds Results of Anti-Poverty Roundtable in Norman Wells

NORMAN WELLS (December 5, 2017) – Minister of Health and Social Services, Glen Abernethy, issued the following statement at the conclusion of the 5th annual Anti-Poverty Roundtable which took place in Norman Wells:

“As part of our efforts to support healthy communities and northerners, the Government of the Northwest Territories has made it a priority to work collaboratively with community organizations, Indigenous and community governments, and other partners to advance the Territorial Anti-Poverty Action Plan.

“Each year for the past five years, non-government organizations, stakeholders that include band councils and indigenous governments, and Members of the Legislative Assembly, have been meeting with government officials to share their knowledge, success stories, challenges and innovative approaches to addressing the complex issue of poverty in the Northwest Territories.

“Participants at this year’s roundtable worked hard to advance the development of a definition of poverty in the NWT that is reflective of how poverty is experienced by NWT residents, and respectful of the diverse peoples and cultures of the territory. Participants also helped to set priorities for action through discussions about their most urgent issues, and open dialogue on a range of topics including housing and homelessness; early childhood development and services for children; mental health and addictions; and the distinction between poverty management versus poverty reduction.

“I want to thank all of this year’s Anti-Poverty Roundtable participants who made the time and travelled to Norman Wells for this important event. While I am aware that not everyone who had hoped to be at the roundtable was able to attend, we were able to have representation from all regions and sectors contributing to some very informative and insightful discussions. I know that we will all build on this year’s outcomes and strengthen our approach towards reducing poverty in all of the communities.

“I applaud the efforts of all partners and roundtable participants who continue to work together on projects and solutions that address the priority areas of our Anti-Poverty Action plan.”