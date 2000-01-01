Minister Abernethy Congratulates Recipients of the 2018 NWT Disability Awareness Awards

YELLOWKNIFE (May 23, 2018) Glen Abernethy, Minister Responsible for Persons with Disabilities, congratulated recipients of the 2018 NWT Disability Awareness Awards held at the annual Disability Awareness Tea yesterday. Minister Abernethy issued the following statement recognizing this year’s award recipients:

“This year, 11 youth from Yellowknife, Hay River and Aklavik, who participated in the Voices of Youth project were awarded the 2018 Minister for Persons with Disabilities Award. Their project was an independent, youth driven initiative that resulted in the publication of a collection of narratives detailing their experiences. The award recipients are:

Alysson McKee

Carly Sayers

Conlan McKee

Connor Beaton

Harrison Baile

Jacob Kudlak

Jenna Aitken

Justine Cuvelier

Kyle McKee

Patrick Doody

Sasha Clouston

“Trevor Kasteel and Birchwood Dental were also recognized for their contributions. The 2018 Community Champion Award, presented by the NWT Disabilities Council was awarded to Trevor Kasteel, and the 2018 Accessibility Award was presented by the NWT Human Rights Commission to Birchwood Dental.

“Thank you and congratulations to this year’s group of recipients whose efforts have truly made a difference in the lives of Northerners with disabilities and the disability community at large.

“As a mandate commitment of the 18th Legislative Assembly, our government has been working with its partners in the disability sector to improve and raise awareness of available disabilities programming and supports. The release of the GNWT Programs and Services for Persons with Disabilities Inventory in February is one of the steps taken to provide information on where people can start when trying to access disability services.”