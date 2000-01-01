Minister Cochrane Congratulates NWT Olympians

YELLOWKNIFE (February 6, 2018) – Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Caroline Cochrane issued the following statement congratulating NWT Olympians:

“As the Minister whose portfolio includes sports and recreation in the NWT, I would like to congratulate Northerners Brendan Green, Jesse Cockney, and Kevin Koe, who will be competing for Canada at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

“Hay River’s Brendan Green will represent Canada in men’s biathlon events. His hard work, dedication and commitment make him a strong role model for young athletes across the NWT.

“Jesse Cockney started cross-country skiing in Yellowknife at age 3. He’s carrying on a family and territorial tradition in the sport while actively mentoring other young Indigenous athletes.

“Kevin Koe comes from a well-known NWT curling family and learned to curl when he was living in Yellowknife. While he now makes his home in Alberta, we take pride in him as one of our own.

“On behalf of the Government of the NWT, each of these athletes will be receiving a handcrafted piece of clothing from Premier Bob McLeod made by an NWT traditional artist that we hope they will wear as a statement of their Northern roots and a token of our pride in their accomplishments.

“Winter sports are natural to NWT athletes. Sports not only keep our residents healthy and strong, but they develop lifelong teamwork and leadership skills.

“MACA assists communities in providing sports and recreation opportunities for all our residents, from children to seniors, whether you’re a weekend warrior or a high-performance athlete.

“I join the Premier in acknowledging the achievements of these northern Olympians, and wishing them success in PyeongChang.

“We are proud of each of you and we will be cheering for you during your participation in the 2018 Olympics.”