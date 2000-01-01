Minister Schumann Congratulates Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce Award Recipients

YELLOWKNIFE (October 25, 2017) – Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, Wally Schumann issued the following statement in recognition of Yellowknife’s award-winning small businesses:

“Congratulations to all of the recipients of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce Business Awards on October 20, 2017. I would like to recognize the dedicated work of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce, our local business community, and the 2017 award recipients:

Small Business of the Year: Bullocks’ Bistro

Bullocks’ Bistro Corporate Business of the Year: Chateau Nova Yellowknife

Chateau Nova Yellowknife Breakout New Business of the Year: The Fat Fox Café

The Fat Fox Café Aboriginal Entrepreneurship: Bassett Petroleum

Bassett Petroleum Customer Service Award of Excellence: Adam Dental Clinic

Adam Dental Clinic Workplace Health and Safety: Williams Engineering

Williams Engineering Young Entrepreneur: Etandah Organic Day Spa

Etandah Organic Day Spa Community Impact: Northland Utilities

Northland Utilities Trailblazers Women in Business: Flowers North

Flowers North Chamber Member of the Year: Samantha Stuart Photography

“Small businesses play an important role in our economy, providing employment and economic diversity. It is the strength of local businesses and economies that helps the territory’s overall economic health and stability of our communities by creating opportunities for people to find economic success and help them lead healthier lives.

“The Government of the Northwest Territories is proud of what the business community in Yellowknife has accomplished, and will continue to work with the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce and its members to make sure these successes continue for years to come.”