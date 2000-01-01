Minister Schumann Salutes Beaufort Delta Region ahead of Cruise Ship Season

ULUKHAKTOK (August 25, 2017) – Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, Wally Schumann, issued the following statement on the cruise ship season in the Beaufort Delta Region:

“Five cruise ships, including the 1,000-passenger Crystal Serenity, are bound for the Beaufort Delta’s coastal communities beginning this week.

Thanks to the extraordinary foresight and preparation demonstrated by the people of Ulukhaktok, Tuktoyaktuk and Paulatuk, their communities are set to benefit from the economic opportunities that these visits are creating.

In addition to months of planning and creating artwork to sell, they have assembled a multitude of community greeters, cultural hosts, bannock makers, tour guides, nature hike monitors, and even golf caddies to ensure that this year’s activities are even more successful than those of last year’s inaugural season.

The Department of Industry Tourism and Investment is proud to have supported and partnered with local tour operators, artisans, entrepreneurs and businesses in this emerging area of economic development and diversity.

I applaud the communities and all those involved, for their vision, business acumen and leadership.”