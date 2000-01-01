Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of April 17 to 23, 2018

Ministerial Travel

Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of April 16, 2018.

There is no schedule travel during this time period.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

Wally Schumann is scheduled to appear in front of the Standing Committee on Economic Development and Environment for a diamond mines presentation on April 17.

is scheduled to appear in front of the Standing Committee on Social Development and the Standing Committee on Government Operations on Bill 6: Cannabis Legalization and Regulation Implementation Act on April 20. Caroline Cochrane is speaking at the Northwest Territories Teachers’ Association annual meeting on April 21.

