Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of April 24 to 30, 2018

Ministerial Travel

Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of April 23, 2018.

Wally Schumann will be attending and speaking at the Canadian Mining Symposium in London, England from April 24 to 25.

Bob McLeod, Louis Sebert, Alfred Moses, Caroline Cochrane and Robert C. McLeod will be in Behchokǫ̀ for the Cabinet Open House on April 25.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

Minister Cochrane will be speaking at the Territorial Skills Competition Award Ceremony on April 27 at the Explorer Hotel in Yellowknife

Louis Sebert, will attend the Aurora College Thebacha Campus Convocation ceremony in Fort Smith on April 27.

, will attend the Aurora College Thebacha Campus Convocation ceremony in Fort Smith on April 27. Caroline Cochrane will attend the Aurora College Yellowknife-North Slave Campus Convocation ceremony in Yellowknife on April 28.

