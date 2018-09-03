Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of April 3-9, 2018

Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of April 3-9, 2018                                    

Ministerial Travel

  • Robert C. McLeod will attend the Porcupine Caribou Summit II in Inuvik from April 6-7, 2018. 
  • Caroline Cochrane will attend the meeting of FPT Ministers Responsible for Housing in Toronto on April 9, 2018.

Meetings and Appearances

