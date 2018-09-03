Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of April 3-9, 2018

Ministerial Travel

Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as March 29, 2018.

Robert C. McLeod will attend the Porcupine Caribou Summit II in Inuvik from April 6-7, 2018.

will attend the Porcupine Caribou Summit II in Inuvik from April 6-7, 2018. Caroline Cochrane will attend the meeting of FPT Ministers Responsible for Housing in Toronto on April 9, 2018.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

There are no meetings scheduled for this time period.

Charlotte Digness



Media and Communications Coordinator



Cabinet Communications and Protocol



Government of the Northwest Territories



Ph: 867-767-9140 ext. 11092



Email: charlotte_digness@gov.nt.ca