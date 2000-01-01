Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of June 12-18, 2018

Ministerial Travel
Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of June 8, 2018.
- Caroline Cochrane will be in in Inuvik for meetings on the Aurora College Foundational Review on June 13-14.
- Glen Abernethy and Louis Sebert will visit the Mackenzie Delta riding with Member of the Legislative Assembly Frederick Blake, Jr. and attend community public meetings in Aklavik, Tsiigehtchic and Fort McPherson from June 18-20.
Meetings and Appearances
Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions for their event. Contact organizers for more information.
- Caroline Cochrane will attend the Aurora College Adult Literacy and Basic Education completion ceremony at the Yellowknife North Slave Campus on June 15.
- Glen Abernethy will take part in the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s in Yellowknife on June 16.
- Bob McLeod will meet with the Intergovernmental Council in Yellowknife on June 19.
