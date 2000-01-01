Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of June 19 to 25, 2018

Ministerial Travel

Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of June 18, 2018.

Bob McLeod is speaking at the Canadian Electricity Association Symposium in Whitehorse on June 20.

is speaking at the Canadian Electricity Association Symposium in Whitehorse on June 20. Robert C. McLeod is attending the Canadian Electricity Association Symposium in Whitehorse on June 20.

is attending the Canadian Electricity Association Symposium in Whitehorse on June 20. Wally Schumann is speaking at the Resources for Future Generations Conference in Vancouver on June 20.

is speaking at the Resources for Future Generations Conference in Vancouver on June 20. Wally Schumann is participating in the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministerial Mission to China from June 21 to 26.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

Caroline Cochrane is attending the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers’ of Culture and Heritage meeting from June 19 to 20.

is attending the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers’ of Culture and Heritage meeting from June 19 to 20. Caroline Cochrane is attending the Kalemi Dene School graduation ceremony on June 23.

Charlotte Digness



Media and Communications Coordinator



Cabinet Communications and Protocol



Government of the Northwest Territories



Ph: 867-767-9140 ext. 11092



Email: charlotte_digness@gov.nt.ca