Ministerial Travel

Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of June 4, 2018.

Bob McLeod is attending the NWT Track and Field Championships on June 6 in Hay River.

Glen Abernethy is attending the Health Centre Grand Opening on June 11 in Fort Resolution.

Wally Schumann and Robert C. McLeod are attending and speaking at the Arctic Energy and Emerging Technologies Conference from June 11 to 13 in Inuvik.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

Glen Abernethy is speaking at the CNIB 100 th Anniversary celebration at the Baker Centre on June 5.

Caroline Cochrane is speaking at the Aurora College Northern Leadership Development Program Graduation on June 6.

Caroline Cochrane is speaking at the Dechinta Graduation on June 7.

Wally Schumann is attending the Geoscience Field Assistant Program on June 8.

