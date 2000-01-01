Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of March 13 to 19, 2018

Ministerial Travel

Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of March 12, 2018.

Bob McLeod, Alfred Moses, Wally Schumann, Caroline Cochrane, and Glen Abernethy are attending the GNWT – Akaitcho Territory Government Intergovernmental meeting on March 16 in Dettah.

Caroline Cochrane is attending the Arctic Winter Games from March 17 to 25 in Hay River and Fort Smith.

Alfred Moses and Glen Abernethy are attending the Arctic Winter Games Opening Ceremonies on March 18 in Hay River.

Bob McLeod is attending the Arctic Winter Games from March 18 to 24 in Hay River and Fort Smith.

is attending the Arctic Winter Games from March 18 to 24 in Hay River and Fort Smith. Louis Sebert is attending the Arctic Winter Games from March 18 to 25 in Fort Smith.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

Glen Abernethy and Caroline Cochrane are appearing in front of the Standing Committee on Government Operations regarding 9-1-1 Implementation on March 15.

Alfred Moses is attending the 10 years of Services TNO Celebration on March 16.

