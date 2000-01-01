Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of March 20 to 26, 2018

Ministerial Travel

Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of March 19, 2018.

Bob McLeod and Caroline Cochrane are attending the Arctic Winter Games from March 20 to 24 in Hay River and Fort Smith.

Louis Sebert is attending the Arctic Winter Games from March 20 to 24 in Fort Smith.

Caroline Cochrane will be attending a luncheon with the Salt River First Nation to celebrate the opening of the Community housing initiative on March 21 in Fort Smith.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

There are no meetings scheduled for this time period.

