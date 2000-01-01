Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of March 27 to April 2, 2018

Ministerial Travel

Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of March 26, 2018.

Robert C. McLeod will be meeting with Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change on March 28 in Ottawa.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

There are no meetings scheduled for this time period.

