Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of March 6 to 12, 2018

Ministerial Travel

Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of March 5, 2018.

Bob McLeod and Wally Schumann are speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention from March 4 to 5 in Toronto.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

Alfred Moses will be appearing in front of the Standing Committee on Social Development regarding Changes to Income Securities on March 6.

Bob McLeod will be appearing in front of the Standing Committee on Priorities and Planning regarding the Arctic Policy Framework on March 7.

Wally Schumann and Caroline Cochrane will be participating in an Infrastructure announcement with Amarjeet Sohi, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, Michael McLeod on March 7.

Bob McLeod will be meeting with the Chinese Consul General, LU Xu on March 8.

Caroline Cochrane will be speaking at the Status of Women's Campaign School from March 10 to 11 in Yellowknife.

