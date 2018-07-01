Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of May 1 to 7, 2018

Ministerial Travel
Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of April 30, 2018.
- Bob McLeod will be attending the Northern Premiers’ Forum from May 1 to 3 in Ottawa.
- Bob McLeod, Yukon Premier, Sandy Silver and Nunavut Premier, Paul Quassa as part of the Northern Premiers’ Forum will be meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 3 in Ottawa.
- Bob McLeod, Yukon Premier, Sandy Silver and Nunavut Premier, Paul Quassa as part of the Northern Premiers’ Forum will be meeting individually with Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance; Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate change; and Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs on May 3 in Ottawa.
- Wally Schumann will be attending the Ministers’ of Innovation and Economic Development meeting from May 3 to 4 in Ottawa.
- Alfred Moses will be speaking at the Aurora College Convocation on May 4 in Inuvik.
- Louis Sebert, Wally Schumann, Caroline Cochrane and Alfred Moses will be participating in a tour of the Dehcho with MLA Michael Nadli from May 7 to 9.
Meetings and Appearances
Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions for their event. Contact organizers for more information.
- Wally Schumann and Robert C. McLeod will be speaking at a press conference on Energy and Climate Change on May 1 at the Legislative Assembly.
