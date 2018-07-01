Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of May 1 to 7, 2018

Ministerial Travel

Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of April 30, 2018.

Bob McLeod will be attending the Northern Premiers’ Forum from May 1 to 3 in Ottawa.

Bob McLeod, Yukon Premier, Sandy Silver and Nunavut Premier, Paul Quassa as part of the Northern Premiers' Forum will be meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 3 in Ottawa.

Bob McLeod, Yukon Premier, Sandy Silver and Nunavut Premier, Paul Quassa as part of the Northern Premiers' Forum will be meeting individually with Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance; Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate change; and Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs on May 3 in Ottawa.

Wally Schumann will be attending the Ministers' of Innovation and Economic Development meeting from May 3 to 4 in Ottawa.

Alfred Moses will be speaking at the Aurora College Convocation on May 4 in Inuvik.

will be speaking at the Aurora College Convocation on May 4 in Inuvik. Louis Sebert, Wally Schumann, Caroline Cochrane and Alfred Moses will be participating in a tour of the Dehcho with MLA Michael Nadli from May 7 to 9.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

Wally Schumann and Robert C. McLeod will be speaking at a press conference on Energy and Climate Change on May 1 at the Legislative Assembly.

