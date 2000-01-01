Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of May 15 to 21, 2018

Ministerial Travel

This schedule is accurate as of May 14, 2018.

Wally Schumann will be making an announcement with MP Michael McLeod on May 18 in Hay River.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

Wally Schumann is attending the NWT Indigenous Economic Planning Forum in Yellowknife on May 16.

