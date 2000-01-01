Ministerial Activities Advisory for the week of May 29 to June 4, 2018

Ministerial Travel

Please note that travel schedules may change with little or no notice. This schedule is accurate as of May 28, 2018.

Bob McLeod is accepting the Diamonds Do Good Award on behalf of the Government of the Northwest Territories at JCK from May 31 to June 3 in Las Vegas.

Meetings and Appearances

Please note that event organizers may have attendance restrictions­­ ­ for their event. Contact organizers for more information.

is participating in a Canadian Council Ministers’ of Environment teleconference on May 30. Glen Abernethy and Alfred Moses are attending a tour of the new Stanton Hospital on June 1.

Charlotte Digness



Media and Communications Coordinator



Cabinet Communications and Protocol



Government of the Northwest Territories



Ph: 867-767-9140 ext. 11092



Email: charlotte_digness@gov.nt.ca